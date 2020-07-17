Trump vows to do everything possible to uphold peace between India-China

US President Donald Trump has said that he will do everything possible to bring peace between India and China.The Trump administration had been openly supportive to India after the Galwan valley face-off.

“He (Trump) said I love the people of India and I love the people of China and I want to do everything possible to keep the peace for the people,” White House press secretary Kayle McEnany told reporters at a news conference here on Thursday.

Speaking on Trump’s attitude towards India Al Mason,Chairman of the Trump victory Indian American Finance committee said,”Trump is more openly supportive of India than any previous US President.From the start the Trump government have been admiring India and the people of India”