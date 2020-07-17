Veerappan’s daughter Vidhya Rani appointed as Yuvamorcha state vice president

Vidhya Rani, the daughter sandalwood smuggler Veerappan was been appointed as the state committee vice president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Tamil Nadu unit. Earleir BJP has appointed Vidya Rani and family of late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran and film personalities to Tamil Nadu BJP’s state executive committee and various cells . Rani, joined BJP in February this year.

A dreaded bandit, who operated in the forest areas in the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border and once kidnapped Kannada thespian Rajkumar, Veerappan was gunned down by the state police’s Special Task Force in 2004.

AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran’s adopted daughter Geetha and grandson of MC Chakrapani R Praveen, who joined the BJP in 2017, and actor Radha Ravi have been made members of the party’s state executive committee.

Actor Vijayakumar and directors Gangai Amaran and Kasthuri Raja as special organisers in the state executive committee. Kasthuri Raja is the father of actor Dhanush, son-inlaw of superstar Rajinikanth.

Music Director Dhina and director Perarasu are secretaries of art and culture cell, while actor RK Suresh is the new vice president of state OBC cell.