DH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHCinemaIndiaNEWScelebritiesGulfInternationalEntertainment

Actress Amala Paul looks stunning in her latest photoshoot : See Pics

Jul 18, 2020, 06:49 pm IST

Amala Paul has set the internet on fire with sizzling hot pictures.The pretty actress shared a few of hot pictures herself writing something. Captioning her social media post as “Dreaming big and wild: A photo story”, she termed the set of photos as “Chapter 1: Writing a love note to the forgotten little girl who’s cozied herself inside of me.” (sic)

Recently, the ‘Aadai’ actress who has lately been enjoying her me time and also following a healthy lifestyle following her spiritual transformation posted few photos of her practicing Yoga in a beach, and the photos of the fit Amala Paul turned vir

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close