Actress Amala Paul looks stunning in her latest photoshoot : See Pics

Amala Paul has set the internet on fire with sizzling hot pictures.The pretty actress shared a few of hot pictures herself writing something. Captioning her social media post as “Dreaming big and wild: A photo story”, she termed the set of photos as “Chapter 1: Writing a love note to the forgotten little girl who’s cozied herself inside of me.” (sic)

Dreaming big and wild: A photo story! Chapter 1: Writing a love note to the forgotten little girl who's cozied herself inside of me. ? #letloveshine #aesthetics #iwrite #musings pic.twitter.com/Fb4B2riwA4 — Amala Paul ?? (@Amala_ams) July 17, 2020

Recently, the ‘Aadai’ actress who has lately been enjoying her me time and also following a healthy lifestyle following her spiritual transformation posted few photos of her practicing Yoga in a beach, and the photos of the fit Amala Paul turned vir