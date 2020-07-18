Coronavirus : Health Ministry issues statement on actual caseload of COVID-19 cases

Health Ministry in a statement said that the actual caseload of COVID-19 cases in the country is only 3,42,756, as on date. More than 6.35 lakhs (63.33%) of the total cases have recovered. The ministry also highlighted that India, being the second-most populous country in the world with 1.35 billion people, has 727.4 cases per million.

On the global scale, cases per million population in India are 4 to 8 times less than some European countries. “The case fatality rate at 18.6 deaths/million of the country is one of the lowest in the world. The collaborative efforts of all States/UTs for house-to-house surveys, contact tracing, surveillance of containment and buffer zones, perimeter control activities, aggressive testing and timely diagnosis has resulted in early identification of the infected persons. This has helped in early treatment too.“ said Health Ministry.

The ministry has credited effective clinical management strategies that have shown positive results. Almost 80% of the asymptomatic and mild cases have been advised home isolation under medical supervision. The moderate and severe patients are being treated in either the Dedicated COVID Hospitals or Dedicated COVID health centres.

The strategy of home isolation for the mild and asymptomatic patients has ensured to keep the hospitals unburdened, where the focus has been on treatment of the severe cases and reduction of fatality. Less than 1.94% of the cases are in ICUs, 0.35% cases are on ventilators and 2.81% cases are on Oxygen beds. Around 1383 Dedicated COVID Hospitals, 3107 Dedicated COVID Healthcare Centres, and 10,382 COVID Care Centres. Together they have a capacity of 46,673 ICU beds. 21,848 ventilators are deployed in the hospitals in all States/UTs. There is no shortage of N95 masks and PPE kits. The Centre has supplied 235.58 lakh N95 masks and 124.26 lakh PPE kits to State/UTs/Central institutions.