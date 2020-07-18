Coronavirus : State govt issues guidelines for Bakra Eid celebration

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra Home Department on Friday issued guidelines for Bakra Eid (Eid-ul-Adha) celebration this year prohibiting prayers at mosques and urging people to make a symbolic sacrifice on the occasion.

“Prayers should not be offered in mosques or Eidgahs or public places but should be done at home only. Currently, all operating livestock markets will remain closed. If citizens want to buy animals, they should buy it online or by phone,” read the guideline.

“If possible people shall make the symbolic sacrifice. The restrictions imposed in the Containment Area will remain in force. There will be no relaxation on the occasion of Bakra Eid,” it said.

The government has already banned all religious programmes due to COVID-19 outbreak.

A meeting was recently held between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar where it was unanimously decided that there should be a simple Bakra Eid celebration this year.

As many as 8,308 new COVID-19 cases and 258 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Friday.

The total number of cases rise to 2,92,589 including 1,60,357 recovered cases, 1,20,480 active cases and

11,452 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

A total of 10 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 2,438 including 102 active cases, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.