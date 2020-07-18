Covid-19 Updates: 389 new coronavirus cases in Bahrain

The total number of coronavirus infection in Bahrain has reached at 35,473. The death toll in Bahrain due to the pandemic has reached at 124 and the total recoveries is 31,188.

The health ministry in the country has informed that 389 new cases were reported in Friday along with 379 recoveries. Of the new cases, 222 were among expatriate workers, 162 were contacts of active cases, and 5 were travel related.3 new fatalities were also reported.

MOH: There are currently 47 #COVID19 cases in a critical condition, and 82 cases receiving treatment. 4114 cases are stable out of a total of 4161 active cases #Be_Determined #TeamBahrain — وزارة الصحة | مملكة البحرين 🇧🇭 (@MOH_Bahrain) July 17, 2020

As many as 7,684 Covid-19 tests were carried out on July 17, taking the total number of recoveries to 31,118.

Out of 7684 COVID-19 tests carried out on 17 July 2020, 389 new cases have been detected among 222 expatriate workers, 162 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 5 are travel related. There were 379 recoveries from #COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 31188 pic.twitter.com/mROEFHCC46 — وزارة الصحة | مملكة البحرين 🇧🇭 (@MOH_Bahrain) July 17, 2020

There are currently 47 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 82 cases receiving treatment. 4,114 cases are stable out of a total of 4,161 active cases.