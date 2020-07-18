DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 389 new coronavirus cases in Bahrain

Jul 18, 2020, 11:21 am IST

The total number of coronavirus infection in Bahrain has reached at 35,473. The death toll in Bahrain due to the pandemic has reached at 124 and the  total recoveries is 31,188.

The health ministry in the country has informed that 389 new cases were reported in Friday along with  379 recoveries. Of the new cases, 222 were among expatriate workers, 162 were contacts of active cases, and 5  were travel related.3 new fatalities were also reported.

As many as 7,684 Covid-19 tests were carried out on July 17, taking the total number of recoveries to 31,118.

There are currently 47 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 82 cases receiving treatment. 4,114 cases are stable out of a total of 4,161 active cases.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close