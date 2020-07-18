Covid-19 Updates: 469 recoveries reported in UAE

289 new cases of coronavirus infection along with 469 recoveries were reported in UAE by the Ministry of Health and Prevention. 1 more death was also reported in UAE.

The total number of coronavirus infection in UAE has reached at 56,711. Total recoveries stood at 48,917 and death toll has rised to 338. The total number of active cases stands at 7,456. The new cases were detected through additional 46,000 tests.