The total deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic in Latin American country, Brazil has reached near 80,000. The death toll has reached 77,932 in Brazil. Brazil is the worst hit country by the infection after USA.

The total confirmed cases has reached 2,048,697 in the country. The number of recoveries is 1,366,775. On Friday, around 34,177 new  cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,163 new deaths were reported in Brazil .