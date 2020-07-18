Covid-19 Updates: Total coronavirus cases crosses 106,000 in Qatar

In the last 24 hours, 410 new coronavirus cases were reported in Qatar. The ministry of public health also confirmed 426 recoveries and 1 death. Thus the total confirmed cases in Qatar has rised to 106,308. The number of recovered cases have reached 103,023 in the country, while total deaths stand at 154.

As many as 3,406 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country, taking the total to 438,990 the ministry added.