“Every citizen of India is standing with our Army and the Central government.We need is to stop ‘playing politics”: says Chief Minister

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has re-affirmed the support to union government on the border stand-off. Arvind Kejriwal in an interview given to Times Now News has said this.

“Every citizen of India is standing with our Army and the Central government. We have to push Chinese troops out of Indian territory,” Kejriwal said referring to the the stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“Right now, China is trying to capture our land and the country is fighting Coronavirus. What we need is to stop ‘playing politics’ at this time… The LAC standoff is an opportunity for us to boost our production capacity while being on ‘war mode’,” he added.

“At this point, rather than handling situation at the LAC or fighting COVID, some parties are busy toppling the Rajasthan government”, the AAP leader criticized