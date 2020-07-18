“Exit of young turks would create room for new leaders”,says Rahul Gandhi

A few days after Congress functionares denied he had taken a swipe at Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot, although with out naming them, sources stated Rahul Gandhi had certainly slammed the Young Turks for leaving the occasion, stating their exits have been no loss and would create room for “new leaders”.

The feedback got here within the midst of the revolt by Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan and appeared at odds with ideas that the occasion was nonetheless seeking to deliver the previous deputy CM again into the fold.

Rahul didn’t identify any chief whereas addressing a gathering of the occasion’s scholar outfit, NSUI, however his comment was clearly pointed at Jyotiraditya Scindia who has joined BJP and introduced down Congress’ MP authorities, and Pilot who has been sacked as deputy CM and Rajasthan Congress president amid stand-off with the occasion.

Sources stated Rahul Gandhi spoke at size about future challenges to the financial system and supplied numerous bleak situations within the coming months.