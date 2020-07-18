Gulf country announces important decision

The entry into the holy sites in Mecca and Madinah will be restricted by the Saudi authorities. Saudi government has decided to ban entering the holy sites without a permit from Sunday.

A daily in Saudi Arabia has reported that the security control centres in the holy city of Mecca will begin as of Sunday morning to stop entry into the holy sites of Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat without a permit.

According to an earlier statement from an Interior Ministry official source, the restriction will come into effect from the 28th of Dhu Al-Qadah Islamic lunar month and runs until 12th of the following month Dhu Al Hijjah.

Violations are punishable by a fine of SR10,000 that will be doubled in case of repetition.

The measure is part of strict regulations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the Hajj set this year to begin later in July.