“India will pay for Government’s cowardice actions”,says Rahul Gandhi

Tweeting a video of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking to the troops,Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi wrote, “China has taken our land and GOI is behaving like Chamberlain. This will further embolden China. India is going to pay a huge price because of GOI’s cowardly actions”

China has taken our land and GOI is behaving like Chamberlain. This will further embolden China. India is going to pay a huge price because of GOI’s cowardly actions. pic.twitter.com/5ewIFvj5wy — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 18, 2020

In the video, Defence Minister Singh was saying that “the matter should be resolved. However, to what extent will the resolution reach is something I cannot guarantee. But I assure you that no world power can touch and occupy even an inch of India’s land”.

The Defence Minister had arrived in Leh on Friday (July 17) morning as part of his 2-day trip to Ladakh and Kashmir. He visited forward areas in the Ladakh sector to review the ground situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Ladakh sector.

Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with the troops of the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at the Lukung post, adjacent to the Pangong Tso Lake with an aim to boost their morale amid attempts of deescalating border tensions with China.