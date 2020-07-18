Police cyber cell warns dangerous Malware spreading through Whatsapp links

The cyber cells of Punjab,Maharashtra and Telangana had warned citizens of a dangerous malware TikTok Pro and Ticketlock pro spreading very fast through whatsapp links.

TikTok Pro Malware, which can steal information on your phone, is being spread through fake apks on WhatsApp groups that are being passed off as TikTok, warns the Maharashtra cyber cell. Indians keen to get TikTok back after the government banned the app are downloading it from links shared on WhatsApp groups, and this is leaving them vulnerable to malware. This new scam takes advantage of people whose favorite apps got removed after the recent ban on 59 Chinese apps in India, including TikTok, Shein, Club Factory, ShareIt, and many more.

The malware is strong enough to activate the phones camera, microphone and to steal the data stored on the phone.The malware runs in the background with out any notification to the user and thus could pose a serious threat to privacy of users.