Police seized 5 crore rupees from a car: Opposition accuses that money belongs to minister

Tamil Nadu police has seized Rs. 5.27 crore from a car bearing the sticker of an Andhra Pradesh MLA. The opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh has accused that the money is linked to state Science and Technology Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy. TDP leader Nara Lokesh, who is also the son of former CM Chandrababu Naidu has said this.

“Reliable sources say Rs. 5.27 Cr seized in TN is only a small part of Rs 1200 Crore black money sent to Mauritius via Chennai-Bangalore thru Hawala in the last 1yr (sic)”, tweeted Lokesh. “What ‘Science and Technology’ has Minister BSR used to grow a Hawala ‘forest’? Who has created a safe “Environment” for him to operate with full ‘Energy’?”, he asked.

However, both YSRCP minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy and MLA Anna Rambabu have denied any association with the money and said a gold merchant has claimed the money.