Shocking ! Paranormal expert claims he spoke to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput; actor gives reply ; Watch Video

It has been over a month since the untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While his fans are still in disbelief, a popular paranormal expert, Steve Huff claims to have spoken to the late actor.

According to Huff, Sushant’s fans reached out to him via email and demanded him to speak to the actor’s soul.

Huff conducted his ‘soul speaking’ session on July 13 and soon after, he uploaded a video on his YouTube channel – Huff Paranormal.

In the 11-minute video, Huff is trying to contact Sushant through his ‘soul speaking’ device. Huff feels Sushant is not alone, and is guided by a lady.

“Today I have a new video for all of you that was done due to thousands of requests to do so, and I am so glad I did as not only did Sushant come through, he spoke clearly and directly with me. He also brought along someone with him, someone powerful to help him speak. I had no guides with me here, so he brought his own. This is miraculous, and I felt the extreme love energy pouring in to my session room during these recordings. Enjoy this video, and remember that LOVE is the KEY,” Huff said.

“I will do another session soon, in which many more deep questions will be asked,” he added.