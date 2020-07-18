Yogi orders inquiry after Nepali businessman mob lynched in UP

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered an inquiry after a Nepali businessman based in Temple town Varanasi was mob lynched and humiliated on the banks of Ganga. The businessman was dragged out and his head was forcefully shaven and was thrashed to chant anti Nepali slogans.The incident is in international spotlight as Varanasy is also the electoral constituency of PM Narendra Modi.

The video was widely circulated in Indian media and Nepali social media sites, where many have demanded that the government of Nepal and its embassy in New Delhi launch a prompt investigation and prevent similar incidents from repeating in the future.

In the video, the Nepali man is seen sitting on the riverbank with “Jai Shri Ram” written on his shaved head and he is being instructed by the cadres of Vishwa Hindu Sena to chant slogans against Prime Minister Oli and praise India for employing many Nepalis.The outfit has also reportedly posted posters in Varanasi, stating that Nepalis living in India will have to face consequences if Oli did not retract his statement.

The Varanasi police have arrested a Santosh Pandey for shooting the video and the investigation is in progress.