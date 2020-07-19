6 killed, 20 injured in bus-SUV collision

At least 6 people had lost their lives and 20 others were injured in an accident in Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place as a private bus fell off the Lucknow-Agra Expressway after hitting another vehicle in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district on 5:15 am on Sunday. The bus, was travelling from Darbhanga in Bihar to Delhi.

“A private bus with around 40 passengers toppled down the highway after colliding with a stranded SUV. Five passengers were killed on the spot while another died minutes after reaching the hospital. Around 20 other passengers have also sustained injuries. They have been admitted to hospital,” Amrendra PD Singh, Kannauj’s superintendent of police (SP), said.