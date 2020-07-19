64 kilograms of heroin from Pakistan recovered by BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered 60 packets of heroin, weighing a total of 64.3kg. The narcotic drug has been recovered from the border outpost at Nangli Ghat near Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab on Sunday. The heroin was being smuggled into India from Pakistan through the Ravi river.

A boat patrol at Nangli Ghat found the contraband floating in the Ravi. The packets of heroin were tied in four cloth pipes held together with a rope and concealed with water hyacinth.