“BJP has institutionalized lies. India will pay the price.”:Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP

Former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has came down heavily on Narendra Modi led union government. The Congress leader took to his micro blogging website to criticize the union government over Chinese aggression, Covid-19 situation and GDP. Rahul Gandhi accused that the BJP has institutionalized lies.

“BJP has institutionalized lies. 1. Covid19 by restricting testing and misreporting deaths. 2. GDP by using a new calculation method. 3. Chinese aggression by frightening the media. The illusion will break soon and India will pay the price,” Gandhi tweeted.

BJP has institutionalised lies. 1. Covid19 by restricting testing and misreporting deaths.

2. GDP by using a new calculation method.

3. Chinese aggression by frightening the media. The illusion will break soon and India will pay the price.https://t.co/YR9b1kD1wB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 19, 2020

Gandhi had issued a video on Twitter to talk about several aspects of the government’s policies that he said the Centre has destroyed over the last six years and resulted in the present action by the Chinese.

“Since 2014, the PM’s constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable. Empty words don’t suffice in the world of geopolitics,” Gandhi tweeted on Friday.