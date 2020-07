352 recoveries from coronavirus infection has been reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has also announced  211 new cases of coronavirus and 1 death.

Thus the total coronavirus infection has reached at 56,922. The total recoveries has reached at 49,269. The death toll stood at 339. As many as 47,000 new Covid-19 tests have also been carried out in the last 24 hours.