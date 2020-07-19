Covid-19 Updates: Total number of recoveries reaches near 50,000 in Kuwait

The number of coronavirus infection has decreased in Kuwait. In the last 24 hours 300 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Kuwait. The newly diagnosed cases include 211 Kuwaitis and 89 foreign residents. 1 more death has also reported. 667 recoveries were also reported.

The total infection tally has reached 59,204 in Kuwait. The total recoveries has reached at 49,687. The death toll has rised to 408.

There are 132 patients receiving intensive care treatment .Kuwait’s total virus tests have reached 459,349 far after 2009 tests have been done over the past 24 hours.