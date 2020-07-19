DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

Covid-19 Updates: WHO reports record single-day global increase in coronavirus cases

Jul 19, 2020, 11:24 pm IST

The total number of coronavirus patients crossed 14,533,205 globally. On Sunday, the number of new cases of coronavirus rose by almost 260,000 in 24 hours. This is the largest single-day increase.

As per World Health Organization (WHO) this is the first time the number of new daily infections has surpassed a quarter of a million. The biggest increases were in the US, Brazil, India and South Africa.

The global death toll reached 606,785. The daily fatalities from coronavirus also rose by 7,360 — the largest daily increase since May 10. The total number of recoveries has reached at 8,671,737. Active cases under medical supervision is 5,254,683.

