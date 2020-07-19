Covid results in 20 minutes:New method enables 200 sample tests an hour

Australian researchers at Monash University have developed a new blood test that can detect positive COVID-19 cases in just about 20 minutes and identify if someone has contracted the novel virus- a finding that could assist the world to choke-hold the virus spread through robust contact tracing.

Researchers at the university developed the simple agglutination assay, an analysis to determine the presence and amount of a substance in blood to detect the presence of antibodies raised in response to the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Positive COVID-19 cases caused an agglutination or a clustering of red blood cells, which was easily identifiable to the naked eye. Researchers were able to retrieve positive or negative readings in about 20 minutes,” according to the statement. The researchers, were able to identify recent COVID-19 cases using 25 microlitres of plasma from blood samples, the university said in a statement.