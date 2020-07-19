Deepika Padukone to debut in Telugu film; Team-up with Prabhas for science fiction

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone to debut into Teleug film. Deepika Padukone will share screen space with Telugu superstar Prabhas for director Nag Ashwin’s next. It is reported that the film will be a science-fiction.
This was announced by Vyjayanthi Movies . The production house shared made the announcement and shared a video welcoming Deepika on Twitter.
“As promised, here it is – our next big announcement! WELCOMING THE SUPERSTAR #Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @vyjayanthifilms #Prabhas21 #DeepikaPrabhas,” read the tweet.
We’re extremely thrilled with the response guys!
We love you ?
Surprise unveils at 11 AM tomorrow.
Stay Tuned: https://t.co/AEDNZ358RI#Prabhas @nagashwin7 @VyjayanthiFilms #Prabhas21 pic.twitter.com/4ImYR3qHxM
— Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) July 18, 2020
“I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come”, said Nag Ashwin.
King ki saripadentha Queen kavali kada mari…chaala alochinchi teesukunna decision idi…pichekkicheddam..? #Prabhas21 #DeepikaPadukone #PrabhasNagAshwin #DeepikaPrabhas https://t.co/hwElHkKapG
— Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) July 19, 2020
“Beyond Thrilled!Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead…#DeepikaPrabhas @nagashwin7 @VyjayanthiFilms #Prabhas”, tweeted Deepika.
Sir we are so excited for this collaboration!???? Yayyy! Best of luck and lots of love to the entire team! @VyjayanthiFilms #DeepikaPadukone #DeepikaPrabhas
— Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) July 19, 2020
