Deepika Padukone to debut in Telugu film; Team-up with Prabhas for science fiction

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone to debut into Teleug film. Deepika Padukone will share screen space with Telugu superstar Prabhas for director Nag Ashwin’s next. It is reported that the film will be a science-fiction.

This was announced by Vyjayanthi Movies . The production house shared made the announcement and shared a video welcoming Deepika on Twitter.

“As promised, here it is – our next big announcement! WELCOMING THE SUPERSTAR #Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @vyjayanthifilms #Prabhas21 #DeepikaPrabhas,” read the tweet.

“I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come”, said Nag Ashwin.

“Beyond Thrilled!Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead…#DeepikaPrabhas @nagashwin7 @VyjayanthiFilms #Prabhas”, tweeted Deepika.