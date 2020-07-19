How much tea is too much ,learn the effects of tea in your body

The world is filled with tea lovers, and many complex problems gets suiting solutions when men mull over a cup of hot tea.Tea is packed with antioxidants and has a lot of health benefits but it also has a upper limit of consumption.But how much is too much for tea.The answer generally is 2 cups a day but for avid tea lovers it may be as high as 10 cups day.Here are 9 side effects of excess tea intake to help you decide if your upper limit is insync with the tune of your body.

The tea as every one knows contain good levels of Caffeine which increases anxiety,stress and..restlessness.This may rise the blood pressure and poor sleep.Tea is well known to cause GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease) causing a heartburn menace.The stomach’s capability to digest food is reduced and the acidic stomach content flows up to the esophagus damaging the thinner walls.Nausea and dizziness are other symptoms of excess tea consuption. Pregnant women should strictly reduce tea intake to not more than 2 cups a day.The caffeine is associated with low foetal development and later miscarriages.

The antioxidants in tea binds and expels harmful free radicals in the blood stream.This detoxes the body and less toxins make you smell good.But the other end for excess tea consumption is that the caffeine triggers Central nervous system which fires Apocrine sweat glands which may cause you to stink.

The one thing which finds mention is that tea is an addiction which can easily over-power you.If you’re experiencing any side effects that you think could be related to your tea intake, try gradually cutting back until you find the level that is right for you. If you’re unsure how much tea you should be drinking, consult your healthcare provider