Paradoxical justice? Court gives bail for rape survivor

A Bihar court gave bail to a gang rape survivor after a week she was jailed for crying-out loud in the court,apparently after suffering a nervous down.How ever the two members of a social organisation who were helping the survivor with the case were refused bail by the Araria court on Friday.

The two members of the Jan Jagaran Shakti Sangathan (JJSS), had been sent to 14 days’ judicial custody on July 10 after being accused of contempt of court, use of unparliamentary language, threatening the judge, snatching a copy of the survivor’s statement from him and obstructing judicial proceedings.

“We would like to reiterate our faith in the judiciary and appeal for the immediate release of the friends and support persons of the survivor. Beyond the immediate release, we would like to pursue the issue on the need to sensitise the criminal justice system on the gender aspect of such cases of sexual violence, in a non-adversarial manner, such that no one again has to go through such an ordeal.” the JJSS said in a statement.