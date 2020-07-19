Prime Minister Narendra Modi crosses another milestone on social media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has crossed another milestone on social media. Narendra Modi has reached 60 million followers on Twitter, on Sunday. Thus he has become one the most followed individuals across the globe.

Only former US President Barack Obama and current US President Donald Trump are ahead of him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the third most followed world leader on Twitter. Prime Minister Modi joined Twitter in January 2009 when he was serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Prime Minister Modi gained a whopping 10 million followers in less than a year,. Last year in September, his follower count on Twitter stood at 50 million.

Modi has also been active on other social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Instagram as well. On Instagram he has 45.3 million followers. On Facebook and YouTube, he has 45 million and 6.92 million followers respectively.