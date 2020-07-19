Vodaphone Idea pays additional 1000 Cr Rs to government as AGR dues

Vodafone Idea on Saturday said it has paid additional Rs 1,000 crore to the government towards the statutory dues, taking its total payment to an aggregate Rs 7,854 crore.The company had earlier deposited Rs 6,854 crore in three tranches, Vodafone Idea said in a regulatory filing.With the latest remittance, the company has paid an aggregate amount of Rs 7,854 crore towards the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues.

“In line with the above, the company has yesterday (July 17, 2020) paid a further sum of Rs 1,000 crore to the DoT (Department of Telecom) towards the AGR dues. The company had earlier deposited Rs 6,854 crore in 3 tranches,” the company statement read. VIL has to pay around Rs 58000 crore of dues to the government.

In the last hearing on the AGR matter, the Supreme Court had said that private telecom companies including Vodafone Idea must come out with a reasonable payment plan and make some payment to “show their bonafide”.Vodafone Idea was facing a staggering Rs 58,000 crore demand in overall statutory dues, after the apex court last year ordered the non-telecom revenues to be included in calculating statutory liabilities.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has been pushing mobile phone operators like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to make some upfront payment towards their balance AGR dues, before being allowed to stagger the rest over several years, senior officials said. Both telcos, specially VIL, had told the government and the courts that they had paid whatever they could as upfront payment. The apex court court will hear the case on July 20