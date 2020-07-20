Urvashi Rautela catches the right track of her carrier in ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’: A review

Urvashi Rautela who is trying hard to make an impression in Bollywood for the past 7 years has finally grabbed the right slot of her carrier with her latest flick ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’. Rautela debuted in Bollywood as the heroine of Sunny Deol in ‘Singh Sahab the Great’ and ever since her roles were just limited to mere skin and slap-stick humour.

She could be the lady equivalent of Ayushmann Khurana if she is courageous enough to take roles challenging the social taboos. Ayushmann Khurrana rose to stardom of Bollywood only because he has worked in Hindi films on taboos against Sperm donors, Sex shaming, Homo sexual, body shaming and baldness.In Virgin Bhanupriya, Rautela blasts the stereotypical heroine of Hindi cinemas.

In the movie Rautela plays the role of a geeky good girl who has an immense desire to lose her virginity.This leads to many hilarious scenes in the movie when she chases boys to get her need done. To add to her panic an astrologer predicts that she will a virgin all her life. The film revolves around Bhanupriya who have’nt kissed a boy yet and her college mate-a sex savvy girl played by Ruimana molla who defines herself as a ‘Man-eater’.The movie is a sure NO to enjoy with children around ,as it goes to OTT platform digital release with an ‘A’ certificate.

The long humour of father carrying her daughters sanitary pad is such a sample of black comedy, which is going to be mentioned in the coming times. The chemistry that is not formed between Rajiv Gupta and Archana Puran Singh is also a separate chemistry. Rumana Mola’s character goes a little overboard. In the story, the film could have been made better by having a better actress in it. The film is also fine in terms of lyric music and technical aspects. The dialogue between Bhanupriya and his dufmp father Vijay is also a glimpse of the situation in which humour could arise when a father of the older generation tries to change himself according to the present generation.