‘Bad new for expats’: Gulf country cancels 40,000 visas of expats

Giving a shock to expats, around 40,000 residency permits of expats workers stranded outside the country due to coronavirus travel restrictions were cancelled by the Kuwait government. The residence permits has lost validity as they are not renewed timely.

About 7,000 migrant workers, mostly from the Egyptian and Indian community, scrapped their residency permits in Kuwait and left.Foreigners account for nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s 4.8 million population.

“They will be unable to return to the country unless they have new visas. This crisis has been addressed by allowing renewal of residency permits and transfer on condition that the embassy of the respective country stamps in approval renewal and the expat gets an official written approval from the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry,” said Brig. Hamad Rashid Al Tawala, the head of Kuwait’s General Administration of Residency Affairs.

He cited orders from Interior Minister Anis Al Saleh to facilitate measures for renewing residency permits and expired passports of around 68,000 expatriates, mostly Egyptians and Indians.