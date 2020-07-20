Congress leader Rahul Gandhi set to release second episode of ‘India-China border issue’ Today

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is set to release the second video over the ongoing India – China border standoff. The video will be released on Monday, on Rahul Gandhi’s official social media handle.

This is going to be Rahul’s second video of his new short format digital video series. Rahul Gandhi earlier this week released a video where he breaks down the reasons that he feels have contributed to China being emboldened to act against India.

The 3 minutes and 38 seconds long video was shared on his Twitter page on Friday. In the post, he wrote, “Since 2014, the PM’s constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable. Empty words don’t suffice in the world of geopolitics.”

Party in a statement on Sunday said that first video of Rahul’s new short format digital video series had received millions of views across social and mainstream media. Party mentioned that Rahul’s first video invited over 2.5 million views on his Twitter handle alone

“This is an issue of critical national importance that every patriotic Indian should be concerned about,” the statement added.