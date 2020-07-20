Coronavirus : Actress Aishwarya Arjun tests positive for Covid-19

Actress Aishwarya Arjun, daughter of popular south Indian actor Arjun Sarja took to her Instagram on Monday and said that she has tested positive for coronavirus. She posted the news on her Instagram story while asking those who were in contact with her recently to get tested as well.

She wrote, “I am quarantined at home while taking all necessary precautions guided by a professional medical team. To anyone who has been in contact with me in the past few days, please take care.” Following in her father’s footsteps, Aishwarya had made her acting debut with Tamil film Pattathu Yaanai in 2013. She also has a Kannada film Prema Baraha to her credit which released in 2018.