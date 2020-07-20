Coronavirus : China reports more new COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Monday that it received reports of 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Sunday, of which 17 were domestically transmitted.

All domestically-transmitted cases were reported in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Sunday, according to the commission.

On Sunday, 24 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery, and one new suspected case was reported in Shanghai.

As of Sunday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,682, including 249 patients who were still being treated, with five in severe condition.

Altogether 78,799 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease, the commission said.

Five new imported cases — three in Sichuan Province as well as one in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Shandong Province each — were reported Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,012. Of the cases, 1,929 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 83 remained hospitalized with three in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said four people were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

According to the commission, 7,204 close contacts were still under medical observation after 465 people were discharged from medical observation Sunday.

Also on Sunday, 13 new asymptomatic cases, including four from overseas, were reported on the mainland and one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed one.

The commission said 154 asymptomatic cases, including 87 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Sunday, 1,885 confirmed cases including 12 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 455 in Taiwan including seven deaths.