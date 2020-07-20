Coronavirus : Foreign Minister tests positive for COVID19

Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria’s Finance Minister, has announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Onyeama, the 64 year old minister, is the first member of the cabinet to test positive. He announced the news through a Twitter post. He also added that this was his fourth coronavirus test.

“Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive,” he tweeted.