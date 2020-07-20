Coronavirus in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 271 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 352 recoveries.One new death was also reported, the ministry said.

As many as 27,000 new Covid-19 tests have also been carried out, the ministry added.The ministry affirmed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

The UAE has stolen a march over other countries in the quest for a vaccine against Covid-19 with the launch of the final phase 3 human trials. Coordination is underway to open registration for nationals and residents across the UAE who wish to volunteer for Phase III clinical trials of inactivated vaccine. The clinical trial will last for about three to six months. The trails will rope in 15,000 volunteers to further test the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, prayer rooms at malls and shopping centres in the UAE reopened to 30 per cent capacity as the country further eases measures earlier imposed to control the spread of coronavirus. And in Sharjah, government employees have returned to work at 100 per cent capacity as part of the comprehensive plan for the gradual return to normal life in the emirate, following all the intensified precautionary measures.