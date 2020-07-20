Government to start research to find out ancient aviation technology used by Ravana

The Sri Lankan government is planning to conduct research on the ancient aviation technology used by Ravana. The Sri Lankan government has issued newspaper advertisement urging people to share documents, books, and research material regarding Ravana. The advertisement was issued by the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation. This was reported by Swarjya quoting News 18.

Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka is starting a research project on “King Ravana and the ancient domination in the aerial routes that is now lost”.

“King Ravana was a genius. He was the first person to fly. He was an aviator. This is not mythology; it’s a fact. There needs to be detailed research on this. In the next five years, we will prove this,” said Shashi Danatunge, the former vice-chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority.

Recently, Sri Lanka launched a satellite as a part of its first space mission. The satellite was named as ‘Raavana.’

According to Ramayana, Ravana used an aircraft named Pushpak Vimana, and it was built by Vishwakarma. Ravana had used the aircraft while abducting Sita from Bharat to Lanka, according to the epic.