In a strong message to China, Indian Navy to conduct a massive drill with US navy

In giving China a strong message, the Indian Navy will soon conduct a joint exercise with US Navy. The Indian warships will join with United States aircraft carrier USS Nimitz and its accompanying warships near the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago.

The two navies will conducted a PASSEX (passing exercise) with the USS Nimitz – which had earlier conducted a mega exercise in the South China Sea, entering the Indian Ocean after crossing the Malacca Strait.

This Indo-US joint exercise led by eastern naval fleet commander Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan will involve various Indian warships including destroyers, submarines, frigates and patrol aircraft. This exercise will be conducted in the naval region which is dotted with China’s critical sea trade routes.