“PM fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power. It is now India’s biggest weakness”: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi again attacks Prime Minister

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has continued his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Monday, the Congress leader said that Narendra Modi has fabricated a fake strongman image to come into power and it is now the country’s biggest weakness.

“PM fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power. It was his biggest strength. It is now India’s biggest weakness”, Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Earleir the Congress leader has accused that 2,426 companies have “looted” people’s savings to the tune of Rs 1.47 lakh crore from banks. And he asked if the government will conduct a probe into it to punish those guilty.

“2,426 companies looted 1.47 lakh crore rupees of people’s savings from banks. Will this government investigate this loot and punish the culprits?Or will it allow them to flee like Nirav and Lalit Modi?” Gandhi tweeted.

भाजपा झूठ को संस्थागत तौर पर फैला रही है। 1. Covid19 टेस्ट पर बाधाएँ लगायीं और मृतकों की संख्या ग़लत बतायी।

2. GDP के लिए एक नई गणना पद्धति लागू की।

“BJP has institutionalized lies. 1. Covid19 by restricting testing and misreporting deaths. 2. GDP by using a new calculation method. 3. Chinese aggression by frightening the media. The illusion will break soon and India will pay the price,” Gandhi tweeted on Sunday.

Gandhi had issued a video on Twitter to talk about several aspects of the government’s policies that he said the Centre has destroyed over the last six years and resulted in the present action by the Chinese.