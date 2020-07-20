Priyanka Gandhi gets trolled for sharing old images of floods to highlight country’s current situation : Watch Here

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Monday shared two old images of the floods in Assam and Bihar in her attempt to highlight the current flood situation in these two states and Uttar Pradesh.

“Floods in many areas of Assam, Bihar and UP have disrupted life. Lakhs of people are facing problems. We are keen to help those affected by the flood. I appeal to Congress workers and leaders to do everything possible to help the affected people,” the Congress’ Eastern UP General Secretary tweeted.

The same photos have also been used by news channels as well. News18 Gujarati shared them with the headline, “Water all around, these 7 pictures give a picture of the devastation of floods in Assam. Floods in Assam claim 76 lives in 7 weeks,” in its gallery report posted on 19 July. DD News used the first photo posted by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in its 16 July news report over flood situation in Assam and Bihar.