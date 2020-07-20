Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz admitted to hospital

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the king of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz has been admitted in hospital for his regular medical checkups.This was reported by Saudi Press Agency.

As per reports, King Salman had been admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh due to an inflammation of the gallbladder.

Salman bin Abdulaziz become the king of Saudi Arabia in 2015. He has spent more than 2.5 years as the Saudi Crown Prince and deputy premier from June 2012 before becoming king.