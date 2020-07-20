DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz admitted to hospital

Jul 20, 2020, 09:21 am IST

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the  king of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz has been admitted in hospital for his regular medical checkups.This was reported by Saudi Press Agency.

As per reports, King Salman had been admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh  due to an inflammation of the gallbladder.

Salman bin Abdulaziz become the  king of Saudi Arabia in 2015. He has spent more than 2.5 years as the Saudi Crown Prince and deputy premier from June 2012 before becoming king.

