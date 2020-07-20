State minister tests coronavirus positive

Aslam Shaikh, the textile minister in Maharashtra has tested coronavirus positive. This was informed by the minister himself. Aslam Shaikh r on Monday took to his Twtter to inform that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is isolating himself. He also urged those who came in close contact with him to get themselves tested.

“This is to inform that Ive tested positive for COVID-19. Im currently asymptomatic and isolating myself. I request all those who have come in close contact with me to get themselves tested, Shaikh, who is also Mumbai City’s guardian minister, tweeted.

Shaikh, is the Congress MLA from Malad-West in Mumbai. He is the fourth minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government to have been infected by the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, state ministers Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde had tested positive for the disease and later recovered.