Vikas Dubey : Post mortem report shows the reason behind the death of Dubey

The postmortem report of Vikas Dubey is out now. SIT is investigating the case,after the encounter at Kanpur in which dreaded criminal Vikas Dubey was killed.Many prominent political leaders including Akhliesh Yadav,Mayawati and the BJPs Uma Bharti has alleged that the encounter was fake and was scripted to save political mafia’s exposure by Dubey’s statements.

The postmortem report of Vikas Dubey is out now which states the reason of death are 3 bullets which crossed through his body.There were 10 injuries altogether in his body,out of which 6 are entry-exit wounds by the bullets.The other 4 wounds are all found in the right side of Dubeys body.The forensic experts credit these wounds to the drop-fall of Dubey to the road after he was shot.

One bullet passed through his right shoulder and other two bullets went past his left chest-puncturing lungs and heart.Despite bullet injuries the body had a broken right elbow and a damaged rib cage.STF had claimed that it retaliated when Vikas fired at them when trying to flee after sntching a pistol from a police constable.

The post mortem report has no mention of blackening around the wounds and thus the range of firing cannot be judged.SIT and forensic experts are now processing the postmortem data to weigh its matching to the STF claims.