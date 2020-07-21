8 Soldiers killed, 9 injured in suicide attack

At least 8 soldiers were killed and 9 others wee injured in a suicide attack in Afghanistan. As per defence ministry, a suicide car bomber attacked a convoy of Afghan army troops in the district of Sayed Abad in Wardak province in central Afghanistan. Taliban has took the responsibility of the attack.

The Taleban, has claimed that dozens of Afghan special forces were killed in their latest deadly assault on government forces, who have suffered many casualties in the recent fighting.

A pact signed by the United States and Taleban in Doha in February laid out plans for a withdrawal of foreign forces from the war-torn country in exchange for security guarantees from the militants.

But negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taleban for a peace settlement to end the 18-year-old war have been delayed over the release of nearly 600 Taleban prisoners Kabul says were involved in major attacks.