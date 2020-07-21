Attack on wedding party leaves 18 dead

At least 18 people were killed in an attack by a gunmen at a wedding venue. The shocking incident took place at Kukum-Daji village in Kaura district in northern Nigeria’s Kaduna state on late Sunday. As per police, the gunmen on motorcycles stormed and opened fire on the guests.

“The gunmen killed 18 people at the wedding party and injured 30 others, most of them young men. Fifteen died on the spot while three more died at the hospital,” Bege Katuka Ayuba, the administrative head of the district told AFP.

No body has claimed the responsibility of the attack. The area is prone todeadly violence between Fulani herders and Christian farmers. The mainly-Christian Southern Kaduna area has been wracked by a long-standing dispute between farmers and herders over grazing and water rights.