‘Babri Masjid demolition case against Advani-Joshi must be clsoed before ‘bhoomi poojan’ of Ram temple: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy to Prime Minister

Former union minister and BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has asked the Prime Minister to close the Babri Masjid demolition case against veteran BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi before the ‘bhoomi poojan’ ceremony of Ram temple at Ayodhya.

“Before taking Advani Joshi etc., to Ayodhya PM must order the closing of the silly case of demolition of the “Babri Masjid”. If at all complicit, they did not demolish a masjid but a functioning temple to rebuild it,” tweeted Swamy.

Before taking Advani Joshi etc., to Ayodhya PM must order the closing of the silly case of demolition of the "Babri Masjid". If at all complicit, they did not demolish a masjid but a functioning temple to rebuild it. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 21, 2020

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ‘bhoomi poojan’ ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.Prayers and other rituals related to ‘bhoomi poojan’ ceremony of Ram temple will begin at 8 AM on August 5.