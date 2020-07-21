Coronavirus : Four arrested for selling COVID-19 drugs at higher rates

Police on Monday arrested four people in Hyderabad for selling COVID-19 drugs at higher rates than the original maximum retail price (MRP) amidst the pandemic. Telangana has been one of the hardest-hit states in India due to the coronavirus pandemic and has been struggling to deal with the rising number of infected patients on a daily basis.

While the government and local authorities are working hard to ensure medicine and proper treatment to all patients in the current testing time, there are some people who are resorting to cheating people. The four people were arrested on Monday by the special operations team of Rachakonda police.

As per a report in Times of India, B Ashok Kumar (35, owner of Sri Banadana Medical Shop from AS Rao Nagar), B Sharath (23, an employee of Ashok Kumar), G Vamshi (24, cab driver) and Subhash from KPHB Colony are the four accused arrested by the police. They were charging Rs 30,000 for Remdesivir (Covifor) injection and Rs 4,000 for Flavipiravir (FabiFlu) tablets, which cost Rs 5,500 and RS 3,500 respectively.

Both drugs are used for treating patients suffering from COVID-19. The police also seized three vials of Remdesivir injection and one box of Flavipiravir tablets. Telangana has so far recorded over 45,000 cases of the novel coronavirus as the number of cases continues to rise in the state.