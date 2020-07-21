Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia : Latest updates about new cases and deaths

Saudi Arabia on Monday reported 2,429 new coronavirus cases, bringing to 253,349 the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom.

Thirty-seven more people have died from complications related to COVID-19, taking the mortality tally to 2,523, the Ministry of Health said during its daily press conference.

The new cases were detected after conducting more than 57,000 PCR tests across the country. The number of recovered people rose to 203,259 over the past 24 hours with the registering of 5,524 more recovered cases, pushing the recovery rate to 80.23 per cent

There are 47,567 active cases, including 2,196 critically ill patients under intensive care.