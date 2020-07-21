Coronavirus : India’s COVID-19 death rate still among lowest in World,says Health Ministry

Amid the constant rise of coronavirus cases, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday shared some positivity and said that India’s death rate due to the viral disease is still among the lowest in the world. The country’s COVID-19 mortality rate has dropped to 2.43 per cent, officials noted.

“The number of COVID-19 deaths per million population in India continues to be among the lowest in the world,” said Rajesh Bhushan, OSD, Union Health Ministry, thanking the frontline healthcare workers and doctors for their tremendous efforts.

The ministry said that the only way to contain the virus and bring down the COVID-19 positivity rate was by “aggressive testing”. “The aim is to maintain this level of testing so as to bring down positivity rate below 5 per cent,” the ministry said.

Speaking on India’s progress on the COVID-19 vaccine front, Dr VK Paul, member of the Centre’s NITI Aayog, expressed hope that the two indigenous COVID-19 vaccines are in Phase 1 and 2 of trials and discussions have already begun how will the vaccines be made available to those who need it.

“GoI will leave no stone unturned to ensure people of India and the international community have access to an Indian vaccine as early as possible. Every possible facilitation will be ensured making sure trials conducted scientifically and ethically, and we arrive at an affordable option,” he said.