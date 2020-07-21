Covid-19 Updates: Total recoveries reaches near 33,000 in Bahrain

The total number of recoveries in Bahrain has reached near 33,000. This was announced by the health ministry in the country.

On Monday, 514 new cases of coronavirus has been reported along with 593 recoveries and 2 deaths. In the newly diagnosed cases 256 were among expatriate workers, 257 were contacts of active cases.

The total confirmed cases has reached at 36,936. The death toll has reached at 128. The total recovered cases reached at 32,965.

As many as 9,352 Covid-19 tests were carried out on July 20, taking the total number of recoveries to 32,965.